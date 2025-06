'WE'RE COMING AFTER YOUR CHILDREN!.

AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AS WARNED ABOUT IN THE BOOK OF REVELATION IN THE SCRIPTURES! BEFORE LONG THERE WILLBE OPEN SEX IN THE STREETS OF AMERICA. AMERICA HAS LOST ITS MORALS AND ITS MIND. WHEN AIDS BEGINS TO DESTROY THE FAG POPULATION THEY'LL HAVE NO ONE TO BLAME BUT THEMSELVES IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. OF COURSE, THOSE WHO TOOK THE DEADLY COVID INJECTIONS, THEY WILL BE MURDERED SINCE THE DEADLY VACCINES ARE NOW DESTROYING THEIR IMMUNE SYSTEMS NOW. YOU BETTER GET PROTECTION BECAUSE THESE INSANE FAGS WILL BE COMING AFTER ALL BELIEVERS IN ALMIGHTY GOD IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. THEY HAVE THE PROTECTION OF THE CORRUPT LEGAL SYSTEM TO INSURE THEY CAN DO WHAT THE HELL THEY WANT FROM HERE ON. WAKEUP...