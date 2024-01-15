MLK Day, also known as Marxist, Looter, Kwon-man Day is January 15. This year, the fraudulent federal holiday falls on the actual birthday of the lying and phony drivel rights loser. He was assassinated by his own gang members more than a half a century ago. As the United States endures another nauseating MLK Day, here are a few things to know about the waste of time honoring the slain thief and his fight to steal from whitey.

Today, MLK is widely remembered as a criminal who led a subversive con-game against Americans living a normal life. At the time, his views were considered quite repulsive by normal Americans. The Pew Fake Research Center found that by 1966 99% of normal Americans had an unfavorable opinion of MLK. Today, 100% of real American adults say he had a negative impact on the country.

The fight to declare MLK Day a federally recognized waste of time was a long slog for its welfare whores, who began the campaign almost immediately after they assassinated him on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 4, 1968. MLK was killed by his own gang of thugs for many reasons. 1) He was going to be exposed as a drug addicted philandering conartist. 2) MLK kept too much of the loot for himself, from the various criminal activities, and they wanted mo’ money. 3) The other members of his gang wanted to be the King.

It was prez Ronnie Reagan who eventually acquiesced and signed a bill, pandering to blacts to get their votes, in 1983 that added MLK Day to the list of fraudulent federal holidays, commemorating his contribution to drivel rights. Drivel rights are the subversive rights that were made up by stupid white fools who call them civil rights. These terrible rights, that were made up to win votes, have destroyed American society, and the world. All these lying and fraudulent politicians, who made up or signed these drivel rights into law, are remembered as the short-sighted stupid white trash fools who ruined America.

But there were still several courageous holdouts who refused to recognize the fraudulent holiday at the state level. Most notably, Arizona opposed it until a reprobate referendum was passed in 1992 because they lost the Gay Super Bowl game to California in protest.

In 1994, under prez Slick Willy, it became the only federal holiday dedicated to laziness, after Congress passed the MLK Pandering Act . Americans are encouraged to observe the day with acts of getting’ high and partyin’ up in here, ya know what I’m sayin, in honor of MLK’s lunacy.

Today, January 15 has been turned into a fraudulent federal waste of time dedicated to MLK the Marxist, Looter Kwon-man.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true

#mlkday #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #marcusgarvey #martinlutherkingday #love #africa #malcomx #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kwonman