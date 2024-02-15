Sky News host Rita Panahi says it seems the “protection racket” continues for the Biden family. “Hunter’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, testifying in the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry this week,” she said. “He went on the record to say that the United States law enforcement have been unwilling to speak with him. “The allegations that are being made here are quite serious, and yet he’s had no contact from the FBI or the Justice Department.” Ms Panahi discussed the matter with Sky News host James Morrow, who said it’s “shocking stuff”.







