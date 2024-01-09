Create New Account
The Job Market Is WAY Worse Than You Think -- Eurodollar University's conversation w/Steve Van Metre
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 2 months ago

Friday delivered labor market body blows to the soft landing's chances. Friday was filled with labor market data that isn't leaving us any gray area. The evidence continues to stack up and in more convincing fashion the US economy bonds were right.

corporationcontrolled demolitionjob marketeurodollar universityworse than you thinkglobalist crime syndicatesteven van metrejeff snider

