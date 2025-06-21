Before & After Installing our EMF Conditioner. Bio-Well Results Don't Lie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elevate your space with optimized light energy & EMF harmony. Explore our EMF-conditioning tools and get certified today: https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM
We don’t just claim it—we measure it.
In this video, you’ll witness a before-and-after Bio-Well scan, showing how the GeoField EMF Conditioner conditions the photonic energy of a space.
Bio-Well’s Sputnik sensor picks up the light emissions and electromagnetic energy in the environment. Before installing the device, we establish a baseline scan—then install the GeoField and scan again.
The results? A dramatic shift in energetic balance, coherence, and environmental stress.
This is how we prove real-world energetic transformation—on farms, in clinics, in homes.
🌱 Change your field. Change your life.
