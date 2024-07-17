BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Mortgages Are A Fraud
182 views • 10 months ago

Andrew Kaufman

Jul 17, 2024

A deed of trust is issued at the closing of a mortgage deal, and involves three parties...


The trustor, trustee and the beneficiary.


We've always been lead to believe that we're the beneficiary (benefiting party), but we're actually the product of a fraudulent con-game — which is what mortgages actually are...


But that is because most of us are not familiar with the way trusts work.


When you know the principles of a trust relationship, contracts will be much easier to understand and no one will be able to trick you...


Knowledge is power, so I created free on-demand training guide on trust law; designed to help you develop clear vision in the dark world of contracts...


Get your free on-demand training on Trust Law: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/u...



Save your spot for my upcoming Terrain Workshop 'It's Not Your Duty to Pay': https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/i...

frauddealwhymortgageclosingloanmortgagestrusteeandrew kaufmanissuedbeneficiarydeed of trustinvolvesthree partiestrustor
