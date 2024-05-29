Dmitry Orlov: West Collapsing On Itself, Rest of World Moving On

Dmitry Orlov discusses the state of the world and that we have passed the turning point. The West is collapsing on itself and the rest of the world is simply ignoring it and moving on. The U.S. elections are a clown show and the U.S. is going to slowly collapse. He doesn't believe there will be a Third World War. He comments on Russian sanctions and the West's confiscation of Russian assets, the shuffling in the Kremlin's cabinet, the future of Ukraine, the multipolar world, Unitcoin, and how Washington's strategic initiative to dismember Russia will FAIL! His biggest fear is China losing access to cheap energy which would affect the entire world.





Dmitry Orlov on Boosty https://boosty.to/cluborlov

Books https://www.amazon.com/Dmitry-Orlov/e/B001JSB23G





About Dmitry Orlov

Dmitry Orlov is a Russian-American engineer and a writer on subjects related to “potential economic, ecological and political decline and collapse in the United States,” something he has called “permanent crisis”. Orlov believes collapse will be the result of huge military budgets, government deficits, an unresponsive political system and declining oil production.





Orlov was born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) and moved to the United States at the age of 12. He has a BS in Computer Engineering and an MA in Applied Linguistics. He was an eyewitness to the collapse of the Soviet Union over several extended visits to his Russian homeland between the late 1980s and mid-1990s.





In 2005 and 2006 Orlov wrote a number of articles comparing the collapse-preparedness of the U.S. and the Soviet Union published on small Peak Oil related sites. Orlov’s article “Closing the ‘Collapse Gap’: the USSR was better prepared for collapse than the US” was very popular at EnergyBulletin.Net.





Orlov’s book Reinventing Collapse:The Soviet Example and American Prospects, published in 2008, further details his views. Discussing the book in 2009, in a piece in The New Yorker, Ben McGrath wrote that Orlov describes “superpower collapse soup” common to both the U.S. and the Soviet Union: “a severe shortfall in the production of crude oil, a worsening foreign-trade deficit, an oversized military budget, and crippling foreign debt.” Orlov told interviewer McGrath that in recent months financial professionals had begun to make up more of his audience, joining “back-to-the-land types,” “peak oilers,” and those sometimes derisively called “doomers”.





In his review of the book, commentator Thom Hartmann writes that Orlov holds that the Soviet Union hit a “soft crash” because of centralized planning in: housing, agriculture, and transportation left an infrastructure private citizens could co-opt so that no one had to pay rent or go homeless and people showed up for work, even when they were not paid. He writes that Orlov believes the U.S. will have a hard crash, more like Germany’s Weimar Republic of the 1920s.





