Thai Opposition Asks US to "Restore Democracy" in Thailand [do regime change]

กรุณาเปิดแคป ชั่นใน YouTube (CC) แล้วกดเลือกภาษาไทย

-Thai “human rights activist” Sirikan Chaloernsiri has called for the US to “seize this opportunity” and “restore democracy” in Thailand by ensuring the opposition takes power;

-Sirikan’s opposition group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights has been funded since its creation in 2014 by the US government through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED);

-The NED funds the core opposition groups leading anti-government protests in Thailand since 2019 (the last Thai general elections) and seeks to install billionaire-led opposition parties into power to roll back Thai relations with China;

-Sirikan made her appeal on “Just Security,” a US-based website whose advisory board is chaired by US State Department employees including Avril Haines who oversaw torture and mass murder-by-drone during the Obama administration;

-The US doesn't seek to “restore democracy” in Southeast Asia, but instead to eliminate governments pursuing independent foreign policies, Sirikan and her “Thai Lawyers for Human Rights” consist of the “color revolution” template used to achieve this in Thailand;

References:

Just Security - Shut Out of Democracy Summit , Thailand Prepares for May Elections as Restrictive Laws Aim to Silence Youth Activists (March 28, 2023):

https://www.justsecurity.org/85739/shut-out-of-democracy-summit-thailand-prepares-for-may-elections-as-restrictive-laws-aim-to-silence-youth-activists/

Just Security - Advisory Board (Avril Haines, Jake Sullivan, etc.):

https://www.justsecurity.org/advisory-board/

Just Security - About Us:

https://www.justsecurity.org/about-us/

Business Insider - Biden's pick for US spy chief played a central role in Obama's secretive drone war that resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths (November 2020):

https://www.businessinsider.com/biden-pick-spy-chief-played-key-role-obama-drone-war-2020-11

US State Department - 2018 International Women of Courage Award (2018):

https://2017-2021.state.gov/2018-international-women-of-courage-award/index.html

US Embassy and Consulate in Thailand - 2018 International Women of Courage Award (2018):

https://th.usembassy.gov/2018-international-women-courage-award/

US Department of State - 2018 Annual International Women of Courage Awards Ceremony (VIDEO 2018):

https://youtu.be/4sO2-WWEkVk?t=1060

US National Endowment for Democracy - Thailand 2014 (Archived):

https://web.archive.org/web/20160702142854/https://www.ned.org/region/asia/thailand-2014/

Bangkok Post - The lawyer preparing to defend herself (2016):

https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1122465/the-lawyer-preparing-to-defend-herself

International COmmission of Jurists - Annual Report 2020:

https://icj2.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/ICJ-Annual-Report-2020.pdf

Front Line Defenders - Arnon Nampa (also spelled Anon Nampa):

https://www.frontlinedefenders.org/en/profile/arnon-nampa

TIME -

https://time.com/5890121/thai-king-thailand-monarchy-vajiralongkorn-arnon-nampa/

Washington Post - Daniel Hale, who leaked information on U.S. drone warfare, sentenced to 45 months in prison (2021):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/legal-issues/daniel-hale-drone-leak-sentence/2021/07/27/7bb46dd6-ee14-11eb-bf80-e3877d9c5f06_story.html

NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html

NYT - Who Really Brought Down Milosevic? (2000):

http://www.nytimes.com/2000/11/26/magazine/who-really-brought-down-milosevic.html?pagewanted=all&src=pm

Guardian - US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/nov/26/ukraine.usa

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas