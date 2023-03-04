"Black Equestrians Cannot Find Helmets to Stay Safe!" -- Babylon Bee or NY Times??

In the ever present search for race schism to divide America and to generate clicks and revenue, the New York Times has reported the black equestrians cannot find helmets that fit, that's putting them at risk, the new plague of racism surging in America. If this is the best that you can find, then the race grifter should be out of business.#Equestrians #racism #nytimes





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more