Fail: US terrorist Nuclear Missile Test Flops; Why Minuteman III ICBM 'Anomaly' Will Haunt Biden Amid Two Wars

The US terrorist military was forced to shoot down its own missile after a test-fire went awry. American officials said that an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California on November 1. However, there was an "anomaly" during the launch, because of which the missile had to be "terminated" mid-flight. Watch