Former FEMA Official Warns of U.S. Internment Camps Set for Mass Genocide - Celeste Solum

In this final installment of a very important conversation with former FEMA official and investigator Celeste Solum, the story of Sophie Scholl, a young woman who stood up against the Nazi regime, is discussed. Celeste recommends that Christians watch this multi-award winning drama Sophie Scholl - The Final Days, to properly understand the kind of persecution that will likely soon transpire in America. There are over 1,000 FEMA or concentration camps currently in existence in the U.S., and Celeste says that they are being set up to be depopulation centers as the world moves closer toward globalist tyranny. This is a posthuman world, according to the United Nations and the elites. They won’t need most of the human population to fulfill their wicked scheme and plan to replace humans with synthetic humanoids.
TAKEAWAYS
Nazi influence over American government has been more intense than people realize
Celeste recommends that everyone read, The Holocaust Chronicles: A History in Words and Pictures
What happened in the Holocaust was “perfectly legal,” and therefore all the more chilling on what can happen here in America
The elites will not need a large population and will not need slave labor, hence their plans for mass murdering humans worldwide
