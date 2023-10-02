SO, NO ONE CARES ABOUT ACTUAL FREEDOM ANYMORE? HAVE WE ALREADY GIVEN UP?

Becuz freedom means gathering in numbers, supporting our message and public response, becuz we have the right to. FREEDOM has to be practiced.. or it's just words. Freedom is an action word y'all. It's not individual prepping to go hide in a hole somewhere, chased down and eventually ... Yeah. You get it. THATS NOT FREEDOM. THAT HAS ZERO CHANCE OF FREEDOM. But yet, all these prepped channels talk about freedom. And I now ask you... Is YOUR freedom already gone then or what? "No"? THEN PROVE IT. It's now or never guys. Our last chance to use our rights we pretend to care so much about is now. Do you care or not? Becuz this is all. There's nothing else but the opportunity and failure to take opportunity. Everything else is just your reasons. You can explain that to God, one way or the other. Refusing his help everyday... I think cowards won't fare well. Up to you but time is now. WE HAVE TO GET TOGETHER. hit meeeeeeee! [email protected]

