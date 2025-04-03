Reject Modernity, Embrace Jesus✝️(Christianity Edit)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ask God to reveal himself to you and see what happens. You don't have to believe in him and you don't need some formulated prayer. Just talk to him and ask him to reveal himself to you if he's real.
___________________________________________________________________________________
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan
#christian #christianity #jesus