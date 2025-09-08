I Gave Them Fake Vaccines

Bill Gates, Truth About Vaxxes & Big Pharma’s Plot To Destroy Doctors Who Question ‘The Science’

* Post-Nazi medicine is based on informed consent.

* Dr. Kirk Moore allowed his patients to decide whether or not they wanted the ’rona shot.

* For this, federal prosecutors tried to put him in prison for life.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dr-kirk-moore

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1965097804365234399