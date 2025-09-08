I Gave Them Fake Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates, Truth About Vaxxes & Big Pharma’s Plot To Destroy Doctors Who Question ‘The Science’
* Post-Nazi medicine is based on informed consent.
* Dr. Kirk Moore allowed his patients to decide whether or not they wanted the ’rona shot.
* For this, federal prosecutors tried to put him in prison for life.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 8 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-dr-kirk-moore