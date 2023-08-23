The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Prayer Is The Equalizer

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Happy hump day Warriors Of LIght!

On today's show we once again extol the power of prayer.

For a believer to be an effective agent of change in this world, constant communication with HQ is paramount to living the fullest life possible. We of course do that through prayer. God loves to hear from us. Dial him up today!

Let's Rock!

Video Credits:

POWER of PRAYER - Inspirational & Motivational Video

ABOVE INSPIRATION

@aboveinspiration

https://www.youtube.com/@aboveinspiration

Dez Dickerson - Hello Again

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ri8uAw

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3qzfcux

Victory Videos-180-The Zone-UndergroundZone

@ccmclassictv

https://www.youtube.com/@ccmclassictv

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!

On US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net