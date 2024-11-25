Attention Grabbing T-Shirt Exposes Alien Deception Regarding Rapture - Lee Martin

Lee Martin awoke after a three-week coma and an inexplicable brush with death with an uphill road to recovery and mission from God: warn the world about the upcoming rapture! Lee is a creative consultant with a long background working in health, fitness, acting, and producing - but her world came to a halt when she was suddenly rushed to the hospital battling organ failure. She shares her miraculous survival story and how she was inspired to create a T-shirt that would promote and warn the world about the upcoming rapture of the church when Jesus returns. She believes the disappearance of Christ-followers will be explained away by an alien abduction. Her shirt is an eye-opening, catchy, conversation starting creation. Lee explains where the idea came from, what she hopes it achieves, and why it’s so important for Christians to tell the world what’s on the horizon.











TAKEAWAYS





Doctors wanted to unplug Lee while she was in a coma, but by a healing miracle from Jesus, her organs started to work again





The Holy Spirit gave Lee a design and the task of producing this Rapture T-shirt with a providential message





Things are rapidly converging, and Bible prophecy is undeniably being fulfilled before this generation’s eyes - the Rapture is coming soon





Lee believes that mainstream media pushing the narrative of “aliens amongst us” is part of the demonic set-up to explain away the rapture





🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Rapture T-shirt: https://bit.ly/3OsgNKB





🔗 CONNECT WITH SEALED IN CHRIST

Website: https://sealedinchrist.com/tinagriffin





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/