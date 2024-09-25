VAXX poisoned pop star dies on stage after HEART ATTACK

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1838203361016914351

"Metin Arolat's last image was revealed! He had a heart attack on stage and died"

September 22, 2024 / 09:50

Arrangement: September 22, 2024 / 17:38

Source: Ekol TV

"The last image of famous artist Metin Arolat, who had a heart attack while performing at a hotel in Kadıköy, Istanbul, has emerged.

He had a heart attack and died on stage.

Famous artist Metin Arolat suddenly collapsed to the ground after falling ill while performing his song at the hotel he was performing last night. The famous artist, who was understood to have had a heart attack, was given first aid there. Although the medical teams who gave Arolat first aid brought him back to life with CPR, his heart stopped again in the ambulance."

"The 52-year-old singer's final moments before he lost his life, smiling on stage, have emerged. It was learned that Arolat continued to sing despite saying , " My left arm is numb. Metin Arolat will be laid to rest today following the funeral prayer held at Istanbul Teşvikiye Mosque following the noon prayer."

https://www.gunboyugazetesiDOTcom.tr/metin-arolatin-son-goruntusu-ortaya-cikti-sahnede-kalp-krizi-gecirip-hayatini-285058h.htm

###

Metin Arolat

July 26, 2021

Artık aşılıyım 🥺

I am vaccinated now 🥺

https://www.facebookDOTcom/MetinArolat/posts/pfbid031f7CaPsjqjZ4LroZUsDZGK7qv787WDt4Fvxp655ZqjW3n9cFvmfR8EdjX2UTpvmpl

###

