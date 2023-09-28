X22 REPORT Ep 3174a - [JB]/Fed Will Not Take Blame For The Depression, Costco Sells Gold

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3174a - Sept 27, 2023
[JB]/Fed Will Not Take The Blame For The Depression, People Buying Gold From Costco
The [WEF] plan is dead, all the people see is the economy falling apart and they are now blaming the installed corrupt people and the [CB]. Down she goes. The people are now seeing what a depression looks like and the people are now buying gold from Costco. It has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
