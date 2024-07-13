John O'Loughlin: Thomas O'Loughlin, Jr.'s Struggle Against the Deep State

John O'Loughlin discusses the life and times of his father Thomas F. O'Loughlin, Jr. who worked in the deep state and rubbed shoulders with General MacArthur, J. Edgar Hoover, and John F. Kennedy. John surmises that his father was taken out by the deep state for attempting to do what was right by acting on Kennedy's orders to reign in the CIA. Thomas O'Loughlin, Jr. was assigned to the office of SACSA which had been created to oversee the CIA. It appears that O'Loughlin, Jr. later began to investigate illegal CIA drug trafficking before rapidly and mysteriously developing an illness that led to his untimely death at the age of 51. John believes the hidden hand of the British is still behind everything and currently they are hellbent on destroying Russia and China. We should not fall for their fear mongering and PSYOPS that puts us into a paralyzed, panicked, and defensive state.





About John O'Loughlin

John’s mission is to expose the criminal takeover of our government which has occurred over his lifetime and that of his father, Thomas F. O’Loughlin, Jr. (1920-1971).





During his first year at The College of William and Mary in Virginia, John’s father suddenly was diagnosed with cancer. The next spring, on June 6, 1971, he died. The story of Tom O’Loughlin’s career in the Navy, the FBI, and finally at the highest Special Operations command at the Pentagon and how John’s suspicions grew into this mission is told in John’s biography of his father, “McDuff Lives!, the Life and Untimely death of Thomas F. O’Loughlin, Jr.,” (2021, Amazon) Available below.





John’s popular YouTube Channel, “McDuff, Kennedy’s Man to Smash the CIA,” was taken down by YouTube in 2021. His work survives on his YouTube back-up channels, “McDuff Lives 2” and “McDuff Lives 3,” where many of his videos are still available. However, John has moved to Rumble for his base of video broadcasting, and his live broadcasts and archive are at “McDiffLives” and “McDuff Archive” channels on Rumble.





