Americans Fight Nazi Muslim Hamas Supporters in Chicago
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
290 views • 10/30/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

STEVE'S TAKE: Freaking love black people man. For all the crap, we give them for the black on black crime (and rightfully so), at least they have the balls to stand and fight these Muslim pieces of trash that Joe Biden and the rest of the Democraps let into our country.

Are these African-Americans who believe they are Jews from the lost tribes? I don't know. Everyone is so confused and messed up but it's good to see Americans fighting Muslim terrorists and their supporters either way.

If I was there, I would have been fighting right beside them. Where are all the white people? I'm wondering if this was just a product of the neighborhood that this was in, or if the white people were just being pansies running for their lives from the scene like a bunch of wusses. Maybe all the above...

Original Video Link: https://t.me/Around_the_worldx/10191

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

americachicagomuslimsjihadislampalestineamerican patriots for god and countryhamasunited states of americamuslim terroristshamas supportersamericans fight nazi muslim hamas supporters in chicagoamericans fight muslims in chicagochicagoans fight muslimsamericans fight muslim terrorists
