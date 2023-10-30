Americans Fight Nazi Muslim Hamas Supporters in Chicago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STEVE'S TAKE: Freaking love black people man. For all the crap, we give them for the black on black crime (and rightfully so), at least they have the balls to stand and fight these Muslim pieces of trash that Joe Biden and the rest of the Democraps let into our country.
Are these African-Americans who believe they are Jews from the lost tribes? I don't know. Everyone is so confused and messed up but it's good to see Americans fighting Muslim terrorists and their supporters either way.
If I was there, I would have been fighting right beside them. Where are all the white people? I'm wondering if this was just a product of the neighborhood that this was in, or if the white people were just being pansies running for their lives from the scene like a bunch of wusses. Maybe all the above...
Original Video Link: https://t.me/Around_the_worldx/10191
