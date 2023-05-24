People of Naples tried to Strike because of the Lack of Work - ask for Dignity & Don't Want Georgia Meloni to Spend Italian Money, to Send Arms to Zelensky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The inhabitants of Naples tried to strike because of the lack of work, but were defeated. They ask for dignity and don't want Georgia Meloni to spend Italian money to send arms to Zelensky.
In their opinion, a person who supports Ursula von der Leyen and Biden cannot represent Italian social equality and has betrayed her citizens.