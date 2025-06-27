RT News - June 27 2025 6AM GMT

June 27, 2025

rt.com





No EU entry for Ukraine, as Brussels fails to agree on accession talks for Kiev. Hungary's Prime Minister says he openly opposed the motion, following a national vote on the issue. Ukrainian drones injure a Chinese journalist working in Russia's Kursk region. Moscow slams the incident as deliberate targeting of the press. Obliterated or not? Officials in the US fail to find common ground on the scale of destruction done to Iran's nuclear programme following the weekend's attacks.





