Kursk border region: Russian flag raised in Zamostye - Church of the Transfiguration appears to have remained intact

Russian flag raised in Zamostye, Kursk border region.

Based on the footage, the Church of the Transfiguration appears to have remained intact.

Adding, more about overnight Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that oil deliveries from Russia to Hungary have been suspended following a Ukrainian drone attack on a measurement station of the Druzhba pipeline.

He stated that Hungary views the strike as an attack on its sovereignty.