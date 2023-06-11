Their Evil Agenda to Decimate Billions of People Is Exposed-The People Are Wide Awake!

Their Evil Agenda to Decimate Billions of People Is Waking Up the People00:47 Amazon workers mandated back into the office but their protesting!

01:58 Central Planning = Communism

04:17 Billionaire companies polluting the earth, greatly

06:27 Evil plot to decimate billions of people but they're waking up

Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!

NEW BLOG: Welcome to Gringo Good Samaritans, integrated with our 8 years of living in Cuenca Ecuador and traveling the world. We create informative videos and articles helping people come to awareness of what's happening in our world so they can enjoy their retire early lifestyle with their families, healthy, happy and free! http://www.gringogoodsamaritans.com/

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/

Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore - https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries







