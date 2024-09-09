INTERVIEW: Vilified and criminalised, Prof Daniel Shaw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway ay:-
https://youtu.be/jM6KnJ63dDg?si=pe6F62z2LTBxuEyl 8 Sept 2024 #DannyShaw #Israel #FBIProfessor Danny Shaw on Israel’s dirty little geno***e and how he was locked up and quizzed by the FBI and Homeland Security for speaking the truth on Gaza
Follow MOATS on YouTube #DannyShaw #Israel #FBI