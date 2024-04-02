Fostering an Environment of Sin!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perilous times are coming. And it is time to prepare. What was eye-opening to me was how she expounded on sin being a spirit. And the scripture that she gave to support this. The same one that I had not had a full understanding of until used in this context. With precise, cutting clarity.
“If you do well [believing Me and doing what is acceptable and pleasing to Me], will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well [but ignore My instruction], sin crouches at your door; its desire is for you [to overpower you], but you must master it” (Genesis 4: 7, AMP).