Fostering an Environment of Sin!!!

Perilous times are coming. And it is time to prepare. What was eye-opening to me was how she expounded on sin being a spirit. And the scripture that she gave to support this. The same one that I had not had a full understanding of until used in this context. With precise, cutting clarity.

“If you do well [believing Me and doing what is acceptable and pleasing to Me], will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well [but ignore My instruction], sin crouches at your door; its desire is for you [to overpower you], but you must master it” (Genesis 4: 7, AMP).