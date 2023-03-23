BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MIKE GILL 👪 THE LIVES OF OTHERS 🔎 PROJECT VERITAS, JAMES O’KEEFE AND PATRICK BERGY 🎙 B O'C
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
59 views • 03/23/2023

Source: https://rumble.com/user/InfoNews


Mike Gill is in desperate times. It is NO joke. Everyone online is e-begging. They read you some articles, tell you how shocked they are...then you send them money? THIS guy NEEDS your money and Mike Gill is THE ultimate online hero - offline and on.


@MikeGil21446788

https://gofund.me/9e87573b


https://www.patreon.com/talpiot


Project Veritas is closely associated with the Council for National Policy, Erik Prince and Israeli intelligence. It is a foreign funded operation fighting the equally odious so called "left wing" of politics. This keeps everyone in the Left v Right divide.


ISRAEL PENETRATES U.S CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE - PLAYLIST

(A must watch)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YPO9QeRdU8&list=PLlDxOv3vXbAe3yPHdQn1ML_yD9jC7enX2


The War In Ukraine, Whats It About (Playlist)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LUYOH29LzY&list=PLlDxOv3vXbAdoHlmL2JMygM8nl_bheVmw


*UN Refugee Application | Brendon O'Connell - 100MB PDF file*

https://mega.nz/file/JyJHCKTB#BGtV8pRIxqPQwzRy3cn2kJF_MzWbp4yDbnYJzs9YoCs


Whitney Webb Smears Brendon O'Connell...

https://www.patreon.com/posts/whitney-webb-74737990


Whitney Webb's PayPal Is Worth $9.8 Million

https://www.patreon.com/posts/whitney-webbs-is-75138467


Taking On Corrupt Judges - Cleaning The Swamp

https://www.patreon.com/posts/taking-on-judges-67729704


WHAT IS JEWISH POWER BY BRITISH JEWISH ACTIVIST PAUL EISEN

https://www.righteousjews.org/article10.html


REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN:

ON THE POSSIBILITY AND DESIRABILITY OF PEACE

https://stopthecrime.net/docs/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf


MAJOR JORDANS DIARIES

Soviet technology transfer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCiylpzR60U


How Israel Rules The World Of Cyber Security | VICE on HBO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca-C3voZwpM&


The Lobby P1: Young Friends of Israel l Al Jazeera Investigations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceCOhdgRBoc


PLAYLIST - AIPAC, THE LOBBY

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL32VRvwB-weeZDHymFatRwQnso57VpvQM


MUST WATCH - - - The Secret CIA Campaign to Influence Culture: Covert Cultural Operations (2000)

https://www.c-span.org/video/?157308-1/the-cultural-cold-war#


DEF CON 26 - Christopher Domas - GOD MODE UNLOCKED Hardware Backdoors in redacted x86 - DEFCON

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmTwlEh8L7g


*Industrial Zionism: Espionage, Deception, & Interstitial Compromise*

https://mega.nz/file/9mYxmYhR#J9nvUZ4DgrmKK7_PvBDWF5Q8pcZeDDPPhjJKjX_Bbo4


https://www.patreon.com/talpiot


BTC - 1FXTuR8vPYAkwVuTr15p86ZwEUmkpVLdq7


BCH - qqhnn9pts9hdrzm2n8vvf5mvnee7nw2gw5neugv89n


ETH - 0x076C06ba1fAbe73bcD5105027C1C7AA8a0F44dF7


LTC - LKhLQECrB5Kf6gPWcAxhxyb6Pu2ih18KaQ


Acc Name: Brendon L. OConnell

Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Central Business District

Acc No: 055164731

BSB: 116879

SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S


BRIEFING DOCUMENT | ISRAELI HIGH TECH & ESPIONAGE

Ironically typed up 300m from the Beirut blast site at RAMZI AIRB&B

https://mega.nz/file/gqIxXYRa#UolHXssu5pKwmJ1HmWUXL8Z-SVrfqroJI42KlMF3aek


*42 USC 17337: United States-Israel energy cooperation*

§17337. United States-Israel energy cooperation

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=%28title:42%20section:17337%20edition:prelim%29


39. THE GREAT GAME - A FAMILY CIVIL WAR, TRUMP, BIDEN & KISSINGER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x585c8Ldou8


5. TRUMP v COVID | 2020 & THE FORCED ECONOMIC COLLAPSE OF AMERICA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0Rwrn-5Ag4


6. COVID KILL SWITCH - ISRAEL & MICROSOFT, HOW THEY SUBVERT AMERICA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sru4_XAYuFU


7. COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAEL & UNIT 8200 TAKE OVER NEW YORK & PENTAGON

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8mHCo5k_UY


8. A FEW GOOD JEWS - DEM PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS AMBUSHED ON THE STREETS - ISRAEL & ESPIONAGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsfPF7xYDIs


17. ISRAELS SECRET WEAPON, THE TALPIOT PROGRAM - "HOW ISRAEL RULES"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNy74XRkIgM


4. COVID 19 - CORONA, ISRAEL, THE BUNTING CLOVERLEAF MAP & GREATER ISRAEL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YPO9QeRdU8


18. ISRAELI DRONES WORLD WIDE - HOW ISRAEL RUSSIA, IRAN & CHINA WORK TOGETHER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3AmxqIPnd8

propagandaisraelproject veritasmossadinfrastructurejames okeefespotlightrabbit holesfifth columnbrendon oconnellpatrick bergythe lives of otherspenetrationmike gillmulti-pronged attack
