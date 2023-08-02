Apocalypse Watch E115: The Trifecta - UFOs, AI and Rock-n-Roll

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TwoShoes and DQ join Johnny Watcher for an update on the government UFO psyop and a discussion of AI by engineers and programmers. Hint: it may be artificial but it's not intelligent (yet). Climate Change lies and the Criminal Media get their time in the barrel. Then talk turns to rock shows, artists, and brushes with greatness.