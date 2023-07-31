The Situation in the Zaporozhye direction at 10 o'clock this morning

The situation in the Zaporozhye direction at 10 o'clock

np Rabotino:

At night, 4 infantry fighting vehicles on mines were destroyed, the enemy does not conduct active operations, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges them to attack without equipment, the mercenaries drive pickup trucks and M113s, but as soon as they get it from the ATGMs, they disperse.

Another Bradley was also destroyed.

np Pyatichatki:

The situation is calm, any movement of the enemy ends in his destruction.

The enemy is actively thrown with cluster munitions and artistic duels are going on