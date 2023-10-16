Dumbest Person in the Senate - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Chump once asked some other loser. Yeah so Chump lost to the
dumbest person in the Senate because Donald Chump is Stupid.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #decision #covid #maskup #vaccine #safeandeffective #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser