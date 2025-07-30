© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China rejected the US demands to stop buying Russian oil. (2 videos yesterday posted here from China - Cynthia)
According to Bessent, Chinese officials responded that China is a sovereign state with energy needs, and oil purchases will be based on the country's domestic policy.
Adding: India too. Trump posted this morning: Trump announced the introduction of a 25% tariff plus (Russia) trade penalties on India starting in August.
Adding:
Peskov – on whether Russia is ready for new sanctions threatened by Trump:
We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard. We continue to note statements coming from President Trump and other international representatives on this matter.