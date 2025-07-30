China rejected the US demands to stop buying Russian oil. (2 videos yesterday posted here from China - Cynthia)

According to Bessent, Chinese officials responded that China is a sovereign state with energy needs, and oil purchases will be based on the country's domestic policy.

Adding: India too. Trump posted this morning: Trump announced the introduction of a 25% tariff plus (Russia) trade penalties on India starting in August.

Peskov – on whether Russia is ready for new sanctions threatened by Trump:

We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time. Our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions. Of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard. We continue to note statements coming from President Trump and other international representatives on this matter.