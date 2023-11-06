Dr. Stella Immanuel | Are 35 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Simultaneously? Did the Bible Provide Chillingly Detailed Prophecies About Hamas, Gaza, Attacks On Israel, Damascus, Iran, Turkey, Libya, the Drying of the Euphrates, China, Russia & Yuval Noah Harari?

Learn More Today At: www.DrStellaMD.com

Learn More Today At: www.MahaffeyLaw.com

********************************************************************

SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flow

SIGN #7 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #8 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #9 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #10 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #11 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #13 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #14 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)

SIGN #15 - Revelation 13:2 (The Guardian of Nations Statue)

SIGN #16: 1st Timothy 4 (In the Latter Times People Shall Depart from Their Faith, Ban the Eating of Meat)

SIGN #17 - Daniel 7 (The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet)

SIGN #18 - Genesis 6: 4-6 (Nephilim In the Days of Noah, Upgrading Humans Into Gods)

SIGN #19 - Revelation 11: 1-2 (Rebuilding the Third Temple & Building a High-Speed Train to Build Pilgrims to the Third Temple)

SIGN #20 - Luke 21:20-24 (Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies)

SIGN #21 - Numbers 19: 1-22 (The Red Heifers Are Now Here)

SIGN #22 - 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 (The Calls for Peace & Safety Are Happening Now At the United Nations)

SIGN #23 - Revelation 13:13 (He Shall Do Great Wonders & Maketh Fire Come Down from Heaven)