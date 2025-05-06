What Trauma Taught Me: My Journey to Sovereignty, Health, and Faith

This is a deeply personal episode as I share the story of how trauma shaped my life and how I turned pain into purpose. From a childhood marked by loss and survival, to confronting the failures of the medical system, to reclaiming my health through nutrition, faith, and truth, I’m pulling back the curtain on the moments that made me who I am today.

You’ll hear how my journey led me to co-host the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, why I speak out against false narratives, and how I continue to stand for bodily autonomy, self-empowerment, and spiritual strength.

This is a call to take your power back.

