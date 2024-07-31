Founding Fathers Warn of a National Debt DOOMSDAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America is drowning in debt - and teetering on the brink. We've just hit a new, unthinkable milestone: a national debt of $35 trillion. This isn't just a number; it’s a ticking time bomb. The Founding Fathers warned us about this "public curse," a financial abyss that would swallow our freedoms if left unchecked. In this episode we’ll revisit their chilling warnings and explore how we're ignoring their wisdom at our own peril.
Path to Liberty: July 31, 2024