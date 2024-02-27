IN FOCUS: The Soros Tie To Crime in Biden's America with Matt Palumbo - OAN

Tonight IN FOCUS..... El Cajon, California is the newest designated 'drop off' area for illegals in the nation with one thousand a day being dumped. Also fallout from the Alabama ruling that embryos are children - and the infanticide crowd goes crazy! Plus now even the normies know that George Soros had a hand in the nation's turn to a soft on crime approach. And the attack against Christians continues...we'll discuss with Pastor John Amanchukwu...







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html