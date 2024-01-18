Three Days of Darkness & Giants 01/18/2024

According to Bible Prophecy there are two kinds of darkness. Today Pastor Stan shows us the difference between the two and then we will also be focusing on Giants in today’s video. We now know the “seven thunders” are actually “release the giants”. You don’t want to miss this important information!



Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support