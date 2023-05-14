© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h21xie42c
05/13/2023 Brother David revealed the latest progress in Brother Caogen's case: There may be good news coming in the next few days. The prosecutor and the court already understood his background as a whistleblower for the revolution. Recently, Huanghebian went to Japan and spread rumors about Brother Caogen, which also serves as evidence to prove that he was framed by the CCP.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/13/2023 长岛哥透露草根小哥案件最新进展：接下来几天可能会有好消息出来。检方、法院已经了解到他爆料革命的特殊背景。最近黄河边跑到日本散播关于草根小哥的谣言，也正好作为证据，证明草根小哥是被中共陷害的。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平