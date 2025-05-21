BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How the Elites are Stripmining the Middle Class—So You'll OWN NOTHING w/ Tiffany Cianci
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
1066 views • 3 months ago

The war on the middle class is no accident. In this explosive episode, Tiffany Cianci exposes how private equity firms—backed by powerful elites—are quietly buying up small businesses, gutting communities, and driving us toward a future where we’ll “own nothing.” This is the engineered collapse you were never meant to see… until now.


