Rep. Greg Steube: Tomorrow will file Impeachment Articles on Biden.
2282 followers
1
60 views • 08/11/2023

NEWSMAX | Rep. Greg Steube:


Look at all the facts, the obstruction of justice, the corrupt DOJ, wouldnt allow for the investigation into the Big Guy, there is a liteany of evidence of crimes that have been committed. There is bribary, extortion, millions of dolloars, there is so much factual predicate.


The HUNTER ACT:

Rep. Greg Steube also reveals that he is introducing The Hunter Act tomorrow to require Secret Service report to Congress on failed Cocaine investigation.

Keywords
greg steubenewsmaxbiden crime familybiden regimewhite house cocaine
