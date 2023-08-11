The Cornerstone To Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is How The Useful Idiocracy Wins
* The left doesn’t care that you know.
* The police state is here — right now.
* We damn well better do something about it right now.
* Tyrants don’t need a majority to enforce their agenda.
* They just need to control a critical % of useful idiots to subjugate the masses.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 11 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v36jili-theyre-trying-to-steal-it-ep.-2065-08112023.html