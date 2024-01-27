Alex Jones Full Show 1/26/24 w/ Michael Yon, Alex Newman & Jay Dyer

Texas Border Showdown: Biden Gives Embattled State Until Noon Today to Follow His Treasonous Order & Stand Down! – FULL SHOW 1/26/24 .Michael Yon joins Alex Jones live via Skype and issues and emergency warning to those American and Texan patriots who wish to actively help protect the southern border. Also, Alex Newman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give a historical analysis of the modern day leftist movement and reveal how it came to be. Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

