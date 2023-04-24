Where Did They Go And Where Are You Going ?

Please Read All Thank you

If love for one another is going to flourish and grow in The Body Of Christ, we must be rooted more deeply in love. That was the point of last week's message. In other words becoming a loving person means living with the roots of your life sunk deep in the love of Christ for you. Being loved by Christ is the ground of becoming loving. And the root that you send into that ground is the faith that you are loved.

There's a phrase in 1 John 4:16 that describes this root:

We have come to know and have believed the love which God has for us.

We have come to know, and have believed the love which God has for us. The love that God has for us is the ground of our becoming loving people. And the root that we send down into that ground, to be nourished by it, is faith—"we have believed the love that God has for us." Believing the depth of God's love for me is the key to my growing into a loving person.

And the key to believing the love that God has for us is seeing it revealed in the word of Scripture. A few people were allowed to see Jesus in the flesh and touch him and watch him teach and heal and suffer and die and rise. We might feel jealous that our faith in the love of Christ can't be based on that kind of first hand sight and touch. But that was not God's plan. When Jesus prayed for his disciples in John 17:20, he said, "[Father], I do not ask in behalf of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me through their word." It was the plan of God that we come to faith, not by seeing the love of Christ in the flesh, but by seeing the love of Christ in the word of those who knew him.

As this prophecy opens, we see Christ as the Lamb of God take the great book of God’s providence and begin to open its seven seals, one by one. The right to break these seven seals of future events belongs to Jesus Christ because He died for humanity of all ages, from creation to the end of time. When He took the book, the holy ones about God’s throne…

“And they sang a new song, saying: ‘You are worthy to take the scroll, and to open its seals; for You were slain, and have redeemed us to God by Your blood out of every tribe and tongue and people and nation’” (Revelation 5:9).

Naturally, each spiritual journey is quite unique. In fact, the term means a great number of things to different people. For some, it is the decision to live a faithful life in service to other people and their faith. Others consider their entire life as a spiritual journey. After all, isn’t life in itself a journey in one way or the other? “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

