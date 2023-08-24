BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE JOE MANCHINERIAN CANDIDATES
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 08/24/2023

The first republican presidential debate occurred last night, August 23rd 2023.


The two best candidates: Larry Elder and Donald Trump were not there.
Trump, because he wisely sized up the event as an ambush and declined his invite.
Larry Elder was excluded because he actually cares about civilization. Fox News has labeled people like that as NAZI's.
I hope you payed attention to the narrative Fox News tried to create with it's two evil hosts.
What was the narrative? That all the problems in the world could be solved if we just have more anti-science, anti-civilization, evil people in positions of authority.
JFC, let's pray Fox News goes bankrupt.
Here are the Manchurian candidates from last nights "debate".

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota

Former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida

Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

^^^^ All of these people are owned by the America-hating-globalist-loving Chamber of Commerce.

Keywords
cnnfox newsmike pencechris christiebrett baierlarry eldernikki haleytim scottvivek ramaswamy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy