BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The No Election-Election of 2024 | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 9th 2024
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • 12 months ago

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:


- Will there be an election in November 2024? If not why not?


- Internal Dominion emails reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election


- Will there be a major distraction deployed by the Deep State preventing 2024 election?


- 71 countries have had election interference


- Will there be a “pause” thus delaying the election?


- Potential constitutional crisis on the horizon in 2024?


- Will 2020 be nullified with the duly elected winner Donald J. Trump recognized as the winner?


- U.S. civil unrest and crisis?


BUY GOLD - BUY SILVER - BUY NOW - BUT BUYER BEWARE!

https://www.kepm.com/40kfootview

Be prepared, informed, empowered and protected

FREE PhD CONSULATION

“This is where I buy my precious metals” – JMC


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

Keywords
political analysisdeep stateelectionselection interferencecivil unrestus politicsconstitutional crisisdonald j trumpgovernment transparencyelection distractionforeign interferenceelection integrityduly elected2024 electionelection securitydemocratic processelection nullificationglobal election interferenceelection delayus election process
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy