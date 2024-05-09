The No Election-Election of 2024 | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 9th 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:
- Will there be an election in November 2024? If not why not?
- Internal Dominion emails reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election
- Will there be a major distraction deployed by the Deep State preventing 2024 election?
- 71 countries have had election interference
- Will there be a “pause” thus delaying the election?
- Potential constitutional crisis on the horizon in 2024?
- Will 2020 be nullified with the duly elected winner Donald J. Trump recognized as the winner?
- U.S. civil unrest and crisis?
