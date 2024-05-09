The No Election-Election of 2024 | John and Juan – 107 Intel Insights | May 9th 2024

Join John & Juan in this episode where Juan discusses the following and more:





- Will there be an election in November 2024? If not why not?





- Internal Dominion emails reveal foreign interference in the 2020 election





- Will there be a major distraction deployed by the Deep State preventing 2024 election?





- 71 countries have had election interference





- Will there be a “pause” thus delaying the election?





- Potential constitutional crisis on the horizon in 2024?





- Will 2020 be nullified with the duly elected winner Donald J. Trump recognized as the winner?





- U.S. civil unrest and crisis?





