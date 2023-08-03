BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said permanent "climate limits" are coming.
Puretrauma357
743 views • 08/03/2023

Nicole Schwab said the Covid-19 pandemic was a "great opportunity" to test how the public would comply with the WEF's plans to implement their "Great Reset" program.

The admission came in a recently discovered video recorded during a WEF panel discussion back in 2020 (further proof that everything is planned in advance).

"This crisis (Covid-19) has shown us that, first of all, things can change very quickly when we focus on that."

"...I see this as a tremendous opportunity to really implement this Great Reset (...) and to use these levers that policy makers have today, in a way that was not possible before, to create change that is not incremental."

