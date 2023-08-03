© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The daughter of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab said permanent "climate limits" are coming.
Nicole Schwab said the Covid-19 pandemic was a "great opportunity" to test how the public would comply with the WEF's plans to implement their "Great Reset" program.
The admission came in a recently discovered video recorded during a WEF panel discussion back in 2020 (further proof that everything is planned in advance).
"This crisis (Covid-19) has shown us that, first of all, things can change very quickly when we focus on that."
"...I see this as a tremendous opportunity to really implement this Great Reset (...) and to use these levers that policy makers have today, in a way that was not possible before, to create change that is not incremental."