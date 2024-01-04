Riccardo Bosi: Justice Is Coming

We Are So Close

* You have been so patient.

* The time will come re: tribulations of war vs. great labors of peace.

* You’ll get what you want.





Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the cabal i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | Stop The Rot, Sack The Lot (4 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v451k42-australiaone-party-stop-the-rot-sack-the-lot-4-january-2024.html