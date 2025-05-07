BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why All The Obfuscation? What Are They Trying To Keep Hidden From You?
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
52 views • 4 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

.

https://rumble.com/v6el4ga-the-central-command-platform-wban-accessapplication.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://rumble.com/v6eqq1s-387558496.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Network-centric warfare (NCW) is a military doctrine that leverages information superiority and network technologies to enhance combat power. It focuses on connecting sensors, decision-makers, and shooters through a network to achieve shared situational awareness, faster decision-making, and increased lethality. NCW aims to translate information advantages into combat effectiveness by enabling rapid information sharing and coordination among dispersed forces.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7909758/

.

https://www.fcc.gov/medical-device-radiocommunications-service-medradio

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://odysee.com/@noit-pecni:a/Lissa-Johnson,-Transhumanism---CV19---NASA---Omniwar-Symposium-sep-21-2024:d

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Toward-location-aware-in-body-terahertz-with-energy-Lemic-Abadal/9d89c04adc216384ac0cc1de7ba095a13850918d

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms9264

.

https://www.thno.org/v14p4806.htm

.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

The remote healthcare market encompasses the delivery of healthcare services and monitoring of patient health outside of traditional clinical settings, typically through digital technologies. This includes telehealth, telemedicine, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). The market is growing rapidly, driven by factors like the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a desire for more convenient and cost-effective care, and the ongoing evolution of digital technologies.

https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

.

https://rumble.com/v6smp71-410885389.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

trump20242030covid
