P.18d JK’s hospitalisation; OEDEMA in JK’s arm; Allergic RASHES from drug cocktail MVI_5410-1,3-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
JK has got painful swelling in her right arm, right face cheek, and rashes all over her face and upper body, probably from allergic reactions to one or more of the cocktail of drugs she has put on. The usual below standard wound care continues, if only, however not only, the regularity of hygienic cleaning of the lesions. Nutrition is still way below acceptable standards for health and palatability. JK slept again for a fair while during my visit, so I left her to enjoy it. INSTITUTION: Joondalup Health Campus