✈️Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Performs Air Show - Cockpit view at opening of XII Flot-2024 International Naval Show

✈️Russian Knights aerobatic team performs air show at opening of XII Flot-2024 International Naval Show

During the air show, the latest Su-35S fighter jet crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed flights and demonstrated the super maneuverable capabilities of the aircraft.

Pilots of the Russian Knights aerobatic team showed figures aerobatics such as vertical loops, rolls, and turns on the assigned intervals and distances piloting solo, in pairs, and head-on.

The pilots demonstrated other most spectacular elements at low altitude and extremely low speeds.

