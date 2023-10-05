Ukrainian forces decimated in "Kill Zone" Rabotino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As a result of powerful counterattack by Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian forces were decimated in the "Killing Zone" Rabotino on Zaporozhye front. Russian forces held an advantageous position after intensifying attacks. While many remnants of Ukrainian equipment and personnel were killed, it ended in defeat and setbacks.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY